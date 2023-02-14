Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of OUST opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.55. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,368.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $83,727. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

