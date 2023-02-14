Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.
Outset Medical Price Performance
OM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.50. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,074.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,074.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $259,558.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,422 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.