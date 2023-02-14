Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Outset Medical Price Performance

OM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.50. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,074.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,074.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $259,558.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,422 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.