Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $28.43

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $23.36. Outset Medical shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 555,482 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Outset Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Insider Activity

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $36,442.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $850,397.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $36,442.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

