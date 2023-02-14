Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,589. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

