Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 65,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 243,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

