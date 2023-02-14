Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Holdings Lifted by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.61% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ALTL traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

