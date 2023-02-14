Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

