Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,632 Shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Loyalty Ventures accounts for approximately 0.0% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Loyalty Ventures worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
