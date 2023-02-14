Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
