Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.68. Partner Communications shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 9,681 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

