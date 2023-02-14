Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Partners Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Partners Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

