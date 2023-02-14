Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBHC remained flat at $19.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

