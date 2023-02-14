Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PATK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.90. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Patrick Industries by 73.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

