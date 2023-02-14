PAX Gold Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $497.36 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,834.04 or 0.08316737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00432869 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.69 or 0.28674006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.