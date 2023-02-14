PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in PayPal were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 10,491,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,346,514. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

