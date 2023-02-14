Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
