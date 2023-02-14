Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.