Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKPH remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Featured Articles

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

