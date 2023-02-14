Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PKPH remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.