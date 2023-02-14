PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

