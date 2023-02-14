PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

PennantPark Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 114.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently -35.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,853.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading

