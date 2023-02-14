PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is Senvest Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for approximately 4.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 4.02% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $95,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $1,726,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,809 shares of company stock worth $6,464,890. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.