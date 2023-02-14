PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $141.50. PerkinElmer shares last traded at $143.37, with a volume of 318,513 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.90.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

