Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in January

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners stock remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Monday. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

