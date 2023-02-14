Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 4,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($6.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.46) million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.