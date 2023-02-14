PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PetroTal Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:PTALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,617. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
About PetroTal
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroTal (PTALF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.