PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PetroTal Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:PTALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,617. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

