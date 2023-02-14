Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,199,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 6,992,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on PEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,421. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.
Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
