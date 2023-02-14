Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 5,601,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

