Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $99,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,320,959. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

