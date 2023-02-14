Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.69

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 328228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

