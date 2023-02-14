Poollotto.finance (PLT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00012053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $61,365.32 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

