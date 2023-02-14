Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

