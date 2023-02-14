PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on March 10th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

