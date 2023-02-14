Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.42

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 209643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $352,000.

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

