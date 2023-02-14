Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,614,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance
PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 177,662,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,980,406. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $355,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.
Propanc Biopharma Company Profile
