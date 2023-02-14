Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,614,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 177,662,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,980,406. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $355,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.