Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) PT Raised to $6.50

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
