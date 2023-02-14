Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) PT Raised to $6.50

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

