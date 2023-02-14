Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Position Raised by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Proterra by 18.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Proterra by 36.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

