Proton Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Proton has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,021,495,921 coins and its circulating supply is 18,021,589,054 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.