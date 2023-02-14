Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,903.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. Puma has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $104.95.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

