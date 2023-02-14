Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Q2 comprises 5.6% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 100.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 238.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 89,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,340. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

