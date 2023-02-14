QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys 24,233 Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Vinco Ventures accounts for about 0.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Stock Performance

BBIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.82.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

