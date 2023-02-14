QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 10,349,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,329,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $38.34.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

