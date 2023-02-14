QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 706 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. KLA accounts for 3.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $397.96. 385,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,413. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.