Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00011884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $269.63 million and $36.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.93 or 0.06947980 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00080758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00028947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00060061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,535,680 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.