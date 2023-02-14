Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,688,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $355.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $356.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.