Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

NOC stock opened at $464.28 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.41 and its 200 day moving average is $497.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

