Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.93. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

