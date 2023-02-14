Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 10,558 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 47.7% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

KB Financial Group Company Profile

NYSE:KB opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

