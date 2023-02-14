Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

WM opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

