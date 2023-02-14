Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,233.43

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $9.77 or 0.00044089 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $97.75 million and $31,233.43 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.72824171 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,370.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

