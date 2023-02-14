Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.35 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $217,953.54 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00431009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.01 or 0.28550851 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

