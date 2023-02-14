QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108.00 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $108.00 million and approximately $120,549.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00217905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002950 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139987 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117,498.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

